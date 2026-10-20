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Home / Ludhiana / Steel factory owner assaulted, gold chain snatched near Gol Market in Ludhiana

Steel factory owner assaulted, gold chain snatched near Gol Market in Ludhiana

The victim was travelling with his wife in a car when the incident took place

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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A steel factory owner was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his gold chain by occupants of a Kia Seltos car near Gol Market late on Sunday night following a minor altercation.

The victim, Sonu, a resident of Urban Estate, Focal Point, and owner of Jandu Steel factory, was travelling with his wife when the incident took place. As he was turning his car near Gol Market, an unidentified youth standing there allegedly began abusing him without any provocation. When Sonu questioned him, the youth became aggressive, grabbed his gold chain and assaulted him.

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According to the victim, the accused entered his car and repeatedly punched him. A woman accompanying the accused also allegedly joined in the assault. Sonu tried to resist and save his chain, but the attackers overpowered him, snatched the chain and fled in their Kia Seltos. He attempted to stop them, but they managed to escape.

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Sonu suffered injuries to his face and chest and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in a blood-soaked condition. He alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline from the spot.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the accused.

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