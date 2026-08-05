DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Steel firm duped of Rs 4 cr, directors of Delhi-based company booked

Steel firm duped of Rs 4 cr, directors of Delhi-based company booked

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:17 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

The Ludhiana police registered a case against directors of a Delhi-based power trading company for committing a fraud worth about Rs 4 crore with a city-based steel manufacturer. The suspects had persuaded the firm to withdraw insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on the pretext of a settlement. However, after the firm withdrew insolvency proceedings, the suspects refused to clear dues and committed a fraud.

Advertisement

The case was registered against Instinct Infra and Power Limited, its directors Ravi Gupta and Salil Gupta, and former director Swati Mittal on the complaint of Sanchit Arora, authorised signatory of Aarti Steels, a complainant in the case.

Advertisement

The preliminary investigation in the case was conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-2, Ludhiana. The official stated in his probe report that during the investigation, after a thorough examination of documentary facts, NCLT proceedings, settlement agreement, bank statements and MCA master data, it had been found that the entire act committed by the opposite party was the result of a well-planned criminal conspiracy. Facts prove prima facie charges of fraud and breach of trust against the opposite party.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts