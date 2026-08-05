Steel firm duped of Rs 4 cr, directors of Delhi-based company booked

The Ludhiana police registered a case against directors of a Delhi-based power trading company for committing a fraud worth about Rs 4 crore with a city-based steel manufacturer. The suspects had persuaded the firm to withdraw insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on the pretext of a settlement. However, after the firm withdrew insolvency proceedings, the suspects refused to clear dues and committed a fraud.

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The case was registered against Instinct Infra and Power Limited, its directors Ravi Gupta and Salil Gupta, and former director Swati Mittal on the complaint of Sanchit Arora, authorised signatory of Aarti Steels, a complainant in the case.

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The preliminary investigation in the case was conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-2, Ludhiana. The official stated in his probe report that during the investigation, after a thorough examination of documentary facts, NCLT proceedings, settlement agreement, bank statements and MCA master data, it had been found that the entire act committed by the opposite party was the result of a well-planned criminal conspiracy. Facts prove prima facie charges of fraud and breach of trust against the opposite party.