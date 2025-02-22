Steeped in history: Ludhiana’s first planned colony

Very few from the city know about the first planned residential colony of Ludhiana. One of the most densely populated areas Field Ganj, earlier known as Wakefield or Wakefield Ganj, was once the pulse of the city. It was the first residential colony planned in the city by the Britishers in 1882. The colony was built for British-Indian Army soldiers and their families. A Military Recruitment Centre from that era still exists across the railway line on Ferozepur Road.

The 143-year-old gate of the colony built from small bricks still stands there, albeit in a dilapidated condition. The heritage that should have been preserved is in neglect now. The name of the colony ‘Wakefield’ is written in English, Urdu and Punjabi on the gate.

There are two theories on how the colony was named. An octogenarian from the area Livtar Singh said as per his knowledge, Field Ganj was planned by the Britishers and named after the then Deputy Collector, Wakefield.

Another resident, Gurmukh Singh, however, said he had learnt from his elders that the colony was built by the Britishers and they had named it after the city of Wakefield in West Yorkshire, England.

“With time the residential colony set up by the British has been transformed into a commercial hub, but the gate of the colony still reminds of the past. It was an Army area and the Army office exists to this day,” added Gurmukh Singh.

The annals of East India Company’s military have reference to the start of enrolment of Sikhs in the British Indian Army and also establishment of Recruiting Office in Ludhiana. The East India Company established the first-ever Recruiting Office in Punjab at Ludhiana in 1840. The present Recruiting Office can be considered the oldest in Punjab and the Wakefield Colony was made near the office.

Kishori Lal, whose grandson runs a readymade clothes shop at Field Ganj, said the Civil Lines area had the residential quarters for the British officers, while soldiers used to live in Field Ganj that was earlier known as Wakefield Ward. “The main gate of the colony was towards GT Road and there was a railway crossing at some distance where Jagraon bridge has been constructed now. There were 16 streets on both sides of the road known as ‘kutchas’. The streets are still referred to as ‘kutchas’. The houses in the colony were small and accommodated families of the soldiers,” he added.