Step Well Clinic launched at DMCH to address clubfoot

Ludhiana, June 4
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital here has joined hands with Anushkaa Foundation to eliminate clubfoot, which is one of the most prevalent forms of disability among children in the developing world.
Under this initiative, a super-speciality clinic ‘Step Well Clinic’ was launched at the Department of Orthopaedics on the occasion of World Clubfoot Day on Tuesday. The clinic will offer multidisciplinary team services comprising orthopaedics, paediatrics, physiotherapy and orthotics under one roof.
The clinic was inaugurated by Bipin Gupta, secretary, DMCH Managing Society, along with Dr G S Wander, principal; Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent, and other faculty members from orthopaedics, paediatrics and gynaecology.
“India accounts for close to a fifth of clubfoot births around the world. Children with untreated clubfoot face a lifetime of disability, abandonment, ostracism and lost life opportunities. Yet, clubfoot is very much curable, and treated children lead perfectly active and healthy lives and excel in all spheres of social activity,” said Bipin Gupta.
