Stepfather rapes minor, nabbed

Ludhiana, May 18
The Moti Nagar police yesterday arrested a man on the charge of raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Bhagat Singh colony.
The suspect was identified as Hare Ram.
The complainant in this case, the girl’s mother, told the police that she solemnised her second marriage with the above said açcused.
Along with her daughter from her first marriage, she had been staying with the suspect at Bhagat Singh colony, she said.
On May 17, her daughter was looking depressed and when asked, she informed that her stepfather had been sexually exploiting her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed anything to anyone.
The woman said on Wednesday, she lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on her complaint, the police arrested the suspect on the same day.
