Steps taken to check mishaps due to fog

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 27

Commuters of the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts vowed to take proactive measures to avoid vehicular accidents during ongoing foggy season.

An oath regarding this was taken in response to a call made jointly by the administration and social organisations during a meeting held as a part of an awareness movement.

Besides organising workshops, nukad meetings and seminars on the subject, organisers affixed fluorescent tapes on vehicles, besides tails and horns of stray animals.

Rescheduling travel plans, adopting safer modes of transportation, wearing fluorescent jackets, slow speed, maintaining distance between vehicles, using defoggers, fog lamps, low beam headlights and avoiding overtaking were cited among proactive measures to be taken to minimise accidents due to poor visibility during foggy seasons and nights.

Dr Ravinder Sharma, an office-bearer of the local unit of Rotary Club, said commuters of the region had responded positively to a call made by Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu and Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh to take proactive measures to prevent vehicular accidents during ensuing foggy season. “Appreciating concern of the administration, led by SSP Sidhu and SDM Harbans Singh, we have also decided to persuade residents that risk of accidents due to poor visibility should be minimised by following tips given by the experts. Farmers are being persuaded to avoid bringing agricultural machinery carrying vehicles to roads at least during foggy times,” said Sharma.

Subdivision level traffic in-charge Karan Jit Jeji said members of his team had been advised to further sensitise residents about the necessity of taking preventive measures during foggy days. “When we told residents about risks associated with unsafe travelling during foggy days, they started taking preventive measures besides rescheduling their travel plans,” said Jeji.