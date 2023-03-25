STF arrests 4 smugglers with 2.23 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana nabbed four smugglers and seized 2.23 kg heroin from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Satinder Singh, alias Shinda (40), of Koom Kalan, Manpreetpal, alias Pretti (25), of Jamalpur, Mohit Saini (22) of Moti Nagar and Navpreet Singh (23) of Jamalpur. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

STF AIG Snehdeep Sharma in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the suspects in Maruti Ciaz car (bearing registration number DL2C AW 7284) were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients near Katani Kalan.

The AIG said the police laid a naka near the Partapgarh chowk where the car was stopped. During a search, 2.23 kg of heroin was found concealed beneath the driver’s seat of the car.

During questioning, Satinder said he was unemployed and he was into the notorious trade for the past few years. Manpreetpal said he was facing several cases. A year ago, he came out from jail on bail and again started the illegal trade.

Mohit said he was facing over six cases of drug smuggling, attempt to murder, etc. He started the trade a few years ago to become rich in a short span of time.

The suspects also confessed that the consignment was supplied by a big heroin smuggler, Pankaj Rajput, and further probe to nab him was also launched.

The AIG said all suspects were drug addicts and their dope test had also come positive.

He said now, further investigation into the drug racket was launched to bust the entire drug supply line.

Peddler held with heroin

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police today arrested a man and recovered 45 gm of heroin from his possession.

He has been identified as Pardeep Arora (27), a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and nabbed the suspect. He was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients.

Sran said he also had a criminal past as three cases of drug smuggling were already registered against him at different police stations in the past. Further probe to bust the drug racket was also launched.