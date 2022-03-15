STF arrests drug peddler with 900 gm of heroin

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 14

A team of the Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana Range, has arrested a drug trafficker, identified as, Pritpal Singh, alias Pirta, a resident of Basti Baba Jiwan Singh, Talwandi Mallian in Moga district, with 900 gm of heroin on Sunday from ATI Road, Janta Nagar, in Shimlapuri.

The police team, led by Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana Range, had set up a naka on the basis of a tip-off where the accused was nabbed while he was going to make delivery of the contraband to his customers. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard at the STF police station in Mohali.

During preliminary interrogation, he told the police that earlier, he was working as a disc jockey (DJ) in marriage functions and due to Covid-induced lockdown, he was rendered jobless. Later, he entered the drug trade. The police also learnt that Pirta was involved in at least four cases under the NDPS Act and had been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a case registered in Ajitwal (Moga) and had also undergone imprisonment in Moga and Ludhiana jails.

The police said the accused was being produced before a local court for obtaining police custody and further interrogation.