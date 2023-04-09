STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana, claimed to have arrested three smugglers and seized 2.88 kg of heroin from their possession in two cases on Saturday. The value of the seized heroin in the international market is said to be around Rs 14.5 crore.

STF Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Chaudhary and Inspector Harbans Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.

The DSP said on April 7, STF Inspector Harbans Singh had received a tip-off that Samardeep Singh, alias Sam (21), and his wife Simranjit Kaur, residents of Ghora Colony, who were into heroin smuggling, were on the way to deliver a huge consignment of heroin to their clients in their Hyundai i20 (bearing registration no. PB10DF4301).

Chaudhary said STF personnel conducted a raid at a specific point from where Sam was arrested while his wife managed to give the slip to them. During a search in their car, 1.32 kg of heroin was seized.

During questioning, Sam admitted that he and his wife were into the heroin smuggling trade for over two years. Earlier, he was working as a salesman in some shop but due to his meagre salary he left the job. To become rich in a short span of time, he started heroin smuggling, the DSP said.

After registering a case under the NDPS Act, raids were being conducted to nab the wife of the suspect and his police remand would also be taken from court so that the entire drug supply line can be busted.

In the other incident, the STF arrested Jatin (26), a native of Yamunanagar, Haryana, at present staying in Mohali, and Gurpreet Singh (35) of Mohali and seized 1.56 kg of heroin from their possession.

The STF Inspector said as per information received on April 7, both peddlers were on the way to Moga from the Chandigarh road area in their Maruti Alto car (HR 02 AV 4319) to deliver heroin to their clients.

The STF team after intercepting the car of the duo, signalled them to stop for checking. Later, during the search of the car, 1.56 kg of heroin was seized. Both occupants of the car were arrested and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

During the preliminary questioning of Jatin, he admitted that he had attached his car with Uber and inDrive. They both were into heroin smuggling trade for around four years. The duo claimed that they had brought heroin from a smuggler, Bhabhi, of Chandigarh.