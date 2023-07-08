STF attaches assets worth Rs 3.27 crore of smugglers

Ludhiana, July 7
The special task force wing of the police has attached the properties worth Rs 3.27 crores of smugglers. The process to freeze properties worth crores of other smugglers is also underway.
DSP (STF) Davinder Chaudhary said assets of Pawan and smuggler Yadwinder Singh were attached. Similarly, properties of smugglers Amit Sharma, alias Kaka, Harsimranjit Singh, and Balwinder Singh have also been attached.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states
Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs
Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA
Wants stern action against those threatening envoys
‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case
BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers