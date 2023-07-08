STF attaches assets worth Rs 3.27 crore of smugglers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 7

The special task force wing of the police has attached the properties worth Rs 3.27 crores of smugglers. The process to freeze properties worth crores of other smugglers is also underway.

DSP (STF) Davinder Chaudhary said assets of Pawan and smuggler Yadwinder Singh were attached. Similarly, properties of smugglers Amit Sharma, alias Kaka, Harsimranjit Singh, and Balwinder Singh have also been attached.