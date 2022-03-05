STF member seeks removal of encroachments along nullah

Ludhiana, March 4
A member of Special Task Force (STF) for Buddha Nullah, Col JS Gill (retd) has demanded from the district administration to get encroachments removed from the government land along banks of the nullah. He said trees must be planted after getting the land vacated.
“When I visited Gaunspur village in Ludhiana district few days ago, I found that acres of land of the Drainage Department along Buddha Nullah has been encroached. I have informed officials of the administration in this regard,” he claimed.
“The length of Buddha Nullah is approximately 48 km of which 14 km falls within limits of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana. I have raised a demand for the plantation of trees on Buddha Nullah banks for improving green cover in the city. The government had accepted this demand. The encroachments should be removed from the area along nullah so that trees can be planted along its bank,” he said.
Earlier, encroachments were identified in the city areas along Buddha Nullah. Several encroachments were removed by the civic body. Still, many areas are encroached in the city.
