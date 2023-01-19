STF nabs Ludhiana veg mandi president

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 18

The Special Task Force wing of Ludhiana on Tuesday nabbed Gurkamal Singh Illu, president of fruit and vegetable mandi, Bahadarke Road, in a drug smuggling case. The accused had been at large for the past few months. Recently his bail plea was also dismissed by the Supreme Court.

STF in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said in September 2022, acting on a secret information, the STF had nabbed a commission agent, Manoj Kumar, his friends Rajat Verma and Dinesh Kumar with 500 gram opium and 90 intoxicating tablets from Daresi area. The contraband was recovered from the Innova car in which all three were travelling.

During quizzing, all three levelled allegations that Mukesh Kumar, alias Khali, seemed to have kept drugs in their car with the motive of implicating them in a fake drug case. Accordingly, in its probe, the STF detected that the role of Manoj and two of his friends could not be established in a smuggling case and trio were discharged from the drug case.

Later, the STF nabbed Mukesh Kumar, alias Khali, and he confessed that Gurkamal Illu had asked him to keep the drugs in the car of commission agent Manoj. Illu was also nominated in the case.

STF Inspector Harbans said acting on the secret information, a raid was conducted at the suspected whereabouts of Illu and he was nabbed. During the questioning of Illu, the name of Pritpal Singh, alias Vicky, of Brown Road also cropped up and raids were being conducted to nab him.

Notably in October last year, Illu was also booked by the police on the charge of extorting money from sabji mandi shopkeepers.