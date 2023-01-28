STF nabs smuggler with 880-gm heroin

Ludhiana, January 27
The Special Task Force on Thursday nabbed a heroin smuggler and recovered 880-gm heroin from his possession. The accused was identified as Mohammad Nadeem (20) of Janakpuri.
STF in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said secret information was received that the accused was into the heroin smuggling trade for a long time and was on way to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to his clients from Sector 39 area along the Chandigarh road to Vijay Nagar on his motorcycle (PB10FG1040).
A police party laid a naka at Vijay Nagar where he was stopped by the police. During the checking of his belongings, the contraband was recovered from his possession, inspector Harbans said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...