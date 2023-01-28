STF nabs smuggler with 880-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

The Special Task Force on Thursday nabbed a heroin smuggler and recovered 880-gm heroin from his possession. The accused was identified as Mohammad Nadeem (20) of Janakpuri.

STF in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said secret information was received that the accused was into the heroin smuggling trade for a long time and was on way to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to his clients from Sector 39 area along the Chandigarh road to Vijay Nagar on his motorcycle (PB10FG1040).

A police party laid a naka at Vijay Nagar where he was stopped by the police. During the checking of his belongings, the contraband was recovered from his possession, inspector Harbans said.