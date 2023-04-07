STF nabs two with 1.87 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

The special task force (STF) wing of police today arrested two smugglers and seized 1.87 kg heroin from them.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Ishtiyaq (21) of Sherpur Kalan and Parveen Kumar (29) of Tibba road. A case under NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

DSP Davinder Chaudhary and Inspector Harbans Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

DSP Chaudhary said STF inspector Harbans had received a secret information that above said two persons were on their way to deliver huge quantity of heroin to their clients. The police party laid a naka at the Muslim colony where they were intercepted. During the checking of their belongings, 1.87 kg heroin was recovered.

During preliminary questioning, both the accused confessed that they were into the trade for a long time. The duo had brought the heroin from Sonu of Gopal Nagar. The STF team was conducting raids to nab Sonu.