STF raids smuggler's house; recovers heroin, opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The Special Task Force of Ludhiana today conducted raid on the house of smuggler Deepak Kumar Deepu of the Tajpur road and recovered 315 gram of heroin, 20 gram of opium, two live cartridges and Rs 21,800 drug money.

Deepak had yesterday fired at the STF party at Dhandra.

Special Task Force Inspector Harbans Singh said acting on a tip-off a police party had laid a naka at Dhandra on Wednesday. When STF staff signalled a Toyota Fortuner to stop for checking, smuggler Deepak Kumar rammed his vehicle into their official police vehicle.

The smuggler then tried to ram the Fortuner into the cops standing on the naka but they had a miraculous escape. The smuggler also fired shots at the STF party.

Inspector Harbans said today a raid was conducted on the house of the smuggler from where drugs and drug money was recovered, adding that raids are on to nab the absconding smuggler Deepak.