STF recovers heroin worth Rs 100 crore in six months in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 5

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of the Ludhiana police has made record recoveries and arrests of smugglers in the first half of the year.

As per the data obtained from the STF on Tuesday, 19.956 kg of heroin has been recovered, besides 285 gm of opium, 11,180 intoxicating tablets and Rs 6.79 lakh of drug money from 29 smugglers in the period ranging between January 1 and June 30, 2023. The value of the recovered heroin in the international market is said to be around Rs 99.78 crore.

Among the nabbed smugglers, the STF had made a major catch on June 21 by nabbing a wanted woman smuggler Alisha Chopra (28) of Gurmel Park and recovered 258 gm heroin, 285 gm opium and Rs 6.26 lakh of drug money from her. Alisha was declared a PO by the court in a heroin smuggling case in which her husband Akash Chopra was arrested by the STF in 2022 with 2.5-kg heroin, eight cars, six scooters-motorcycles, a .32 bore pistol with six live cartridges and Rs 8 lakh of drug money.

In-charge, STF, Ludhiana Range, Inspector Harbans Singh said relentless efforts to apprehend drug smugglers would persist, with the STF striving to eradicate the drug menace by dismantling the entire network of trafficking.

