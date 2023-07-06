STF recovers heroin worth Rs 100 crore in six months in Ludhiana

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, July 5
The Special Task Force (STF) wing of the Ludhiana police has made record recoveries and arrests of smugglers in the first half of the year.
As per the data obtained from the STF on Tuesday, 19.956 kg of heroin has been recovered, besides 285 gm of opium, 11,180 intoxicating tablets and Rs 6.79 lakh of drug money from 29 smugglers in the period ranging between January 1 and June 30, 2023. The value of the recovered heroin in the international market is said to be around Rs 99.78 crore.
Among the nabbed smugglers, the STF had made a major catch on June 21 by nabbing a wanted woman smuggler Alisha Chopra (28) of Gurmel Park and recovered 258 gm heroin, 285 gm opium and Rs 6.26 lakh of drug money from her. Alisha was declared a PO by the court in a heroin smuggling case in which her husband Akash Chopra was arrested by the STF in 2022 with 2.5-kg heroin, eight cars, six scooters-motorcycles, a .32 bore pistol with six live cartridges and Rs 8 lakh of drug money.
In-charge, STF, Ludhiana Range, Inspector Harbans Singh said relentless efforts to apprehend drug smugglers would persist, with the STF striving to eradicate the drug menace by dismantling the entire network of trafficking.
Mostly Ludhiana cops nabbed with drugs by STF
- January 4, 2018: Head Constable Pawan Kumar posted at Police Lines, Ludhiana, held with 65 gram heroin.
- June 27, 2019: ASI Major Singh, driver at Motor Transport Office, Police Lines, nabbed with 5.5 kg opium, 26 cartridges, .32 bore revolver.
- August 11, 2019: HC Gagandeep Gaggi, posted at Khanna, along with his aides held with 785 gm of heroin.
- October 18, 2019: Head Constables Gurpreet Singh, Dharminder Singh held with 12 gm of heroin, 10-gm charas
- Nov 18, 2019: HC Amandeep Singh held with 51-gm heroin.
- Nov 23, 2019: ASI Jagjit Singh, who was the main reader with ADCP Headquarters, Ludhiana, held with 500 gm of opium.
- Feb 2020: HC Balbir of the Ludhiana police held with 21 gm of heroin.
- February 2020: SHO, Police Division 2, Amandeep Gill held with 10-gm heroin, 50 gm opium.
- July 12, 2020: Dheeraj Dhiru of Guru Nanak Nagar, Sirsa, stenographer with magistrate in Sirsa, held with 580-gm heroin.
- August 6, 2021: ASI Rajinderpal Singh posted at Daba held with 350 kg poppy husk.
- September 21, 2022: ASI Balvir Kumar of Jalandhar, deputed at Ludhiana Police Line along with Mohammad Anwarul alias Raju of Sarpanch Colony, who runs a tea stall at Ludhiana court complex and two jail inmates, Bunty Kumar of Faridabad and Akash Kumar of Noorwala road; 110 gram heroin recovered.
- November 23, 2022: SI Harjinder Kumar and accomplices arrested with 846 gm of heroin.
