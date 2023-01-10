Sticker for 35th Jarkhar sports festival launched

Ludhiana, January 9
A sticker for the 35th Jarkhar Sports Festival, popularly known as Modern Rural Olympics, was launched by Jeewan Singh Sangowal, the MLA from Gill constituency and chairman of the organising committee of the festival. It is scheduled to be held from January 27 to 29.
The sticker was released after a meeting of Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, chaired by Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, the chairman of the trust.
Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, the chief organiser of the festival, said competitions would be held in kabaddi, hockey, volleyball, wrestling and other disciplines during the festival, in which a number of international-level players would also be seen in action.
Winners of various events would be given cash prizes, in addition to articles like motorbikes, bicycles, etc. Besides, six personalities would be honoured on the final day of the festival for contributions in their respective fields.
Narain Singh Grewal, Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, Balbir Singh Heer, Prof Rajinder Singh, sarpanch Balwinder Singh Mehoodpura and Laddi Sangowal were among others who attended the meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...