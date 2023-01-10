Sticker for 35th Jarkhar sports festival launched

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 9

A sticker for the 35th Jarkhar Sports Festival, popularly known as Modern Rural Olympics, was launched by Jeewan Singh Sangowal, the MLA from Gill constituency and chairman of the organising committee of the festival. It is scheduled to be held from January 27 to 29.

The sticker was released after a meeting of Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, chaired by Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, the chairman of the trust.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, the chief organiser of the festival, said competitions would be held in kabaddi, hockey, volleyball, wrestling and other disciplines during the festival, in which a number of international-level players would also be seen in action.

Winners of various events would be given cash prizes, in addition to articles like motorbikes, bicycles, etc. Besides, six personalities would be honoured on the final day of the festival for contributions in their respective fields.

Narain Singh Grewal, Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, Balbir Singh Heer, Prof Rajinder Singh, sarpanch Balwinder Singh Mehoodpura and Laddi Sangowal were among others who attended the meeting.