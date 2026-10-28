Stock destroyed in garment unit fire

A fire broke out at garment unit in Sunder Nagar in Ludhiana reducing the huge stock of jackets to ashes on Tuesday. The stock was reportedly kept on the first and second floors of the unit while the flames could not reach ground and third floors where the machinery was lying.

Firefighters took almost four hours to douse the flames.

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As per information, a fire broke out between 7.30 am to 8 am. Onlookers after noticing the fire, raised the alarm and informed the unit owner. Afterwards, the fire brigade was also informed.

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Fire officials said they had to coordinate with the Electricity Department to get the power supply disconnected before carrying out the operation. They said the fire was intense and they faced difficulty in dousing the flames.

They said the main entrance was opened by the owner but the upper floors were locked. Firefighters had to make efforts to open doors and windows to ventilate the building.

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The incident again highlighted challenges faced by emergency services in the Sunder Nagar area, which has residential properties and industrial units.

The fire officials said the incident had occurred early in the morning, when traffic was relatively less. The situation could have been difficult to manage had the fire broken out later during the daytime.