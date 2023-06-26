Stolen car used in murder bid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 25

A day after youngsters carrying sharp weapons attacked a youth at Rajgarh, Doraha, and also attempted to mow down the victim with Toyota Fortuner (PB10CZ1230), the police investigation found that the car was stolen by the assailants before committing the crime.

The police have recovered the car which was left on road near Doraha canal by the assailants.

This fact came to fore when the Doraha police was investigating attempt to murder case in which the booked accused have been identified as Hema, Jagan both residents of Rajgarh and Simran Mand, a resident of Bhutta village, and some unknown persons.

Vijay Kumar, Station House Officer, police station, Doraha, said the car was found abandoned near Doraha canal. Sandeep Singh, car owner, had parked Fortuner on the road near Dehlon Chowk On June 22 and the accused stole it from there.

The next day, the accused took the vehicle at Rajgarh where they attempted to kill Vicky Singh with whom they had old enmity. The accused even rammed the same vehicle into the victim with a motive to kill him.

SHO Vijay said raids to nab the booked accused was on and soon they would be nabbed.