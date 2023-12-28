Stolen goods worth lakhs seized, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Raikot, December 27

The Raikot Sadar police claimed to have arrested two members of a gang who had been involved in snatching cash and valuables from residents and breaking into houses to steal household goods.

Goods and cash worth lakhs were recovered from the suspects, Kuldeep Singh Bitti of Galib village in the Jagraon subdivision and Satpal Pappi of Aliwal village.

The police also recovered sharp weapons and tools used to break locks and doors of houses.

A motorcycle, two LCDs, one TV, two computers, two mobiles, clothes and jewellery were recovered from the duo held from different places.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh said police officials, led by Sadar SHO Kuljinder Singh Grewal and Lohatbaddi chowki in-charge Gursewak Singh had nabbed the duo when they were planning to strike at their targets in the area.

Preliminary probe revealed that the duo had committed thefts at Kalsian, Bhamipura, Dehrka, Malha, Manuke, Dalla, Jhordan and Jattpura villages with the help of their accomplices whose identities are yet to be ascertained.

They also confessed to having robbed the manager of a petrol pump on the outskirts of Kalsian village recently. The seized items were valued between Rs 4-5 lakh.