Stolen LED lights: Unidentified persons booked

Ludhiana, October 12
Following the complaint filed by the Municipal Corporation against the alleged theft of 34 LED streetlight bulbs from Southern Bypass Road near CRPF Colony flats, the police booked unidentified persons for the crime. A case under Sections 379 and 427 of the IPC has been registered at the Dugri police station against unidentified persons. Earlier, MC's Executive Engineer concerned had reported that the unidentified miscreants unscrewed 17 streetlight poles and stole 34 LED streetlight bulbs (120W) from the location. The miscreants left the poles on the road divider, posing a significant risk to commuters’ safety.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians returns home from Israel
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes the passengers ...
Bihar train mishap: Guard claims driver applied emergency brakes before derailment
The accident that took place at 9.53 pm on Wednesday claimed...
5 killed in road accident in Haryana’s Sonepat
The victims were on their way to Jhajjar district for paddy ...
Noted film producer PV Gangadharan dies at 80
Gangadharan was the founder of Grihalakshmi Productions, whi...
Man gets life imprisonment in 49-year-old murder case
Fine of Rs 20,000 also imposed