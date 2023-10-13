Stolen LED lights: Unidentified persons booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

Following the complaint filed by the Municipal Corporation against the alleged theft of 34 LED streetlight bulbs from Southern Bypass Road near CRPF Colony flats, the police booked unidentified persons for the crime. A case under Sections 379 and 427 of the IPC has been registered at the Dugri police station against unidentified persons. Earlier, MC's Executive Engineer concerned had reported that the unidentified miscreants unscrewed 17 streetlight poles and stole 34 LED streetlight bulbs (120W) from the location. The miscreants left the poles on the road divider, posing a significant risk to commuters’ safety.