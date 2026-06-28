Stone for gurdwara laid on land marked as road, allege Ludhiana industrialists

Tensions flared in Phase VIII, Focal Point, as local industrialists alleged the foundation stone of a gurdwara was laid on land meant for a 45-foot road.

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MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, who laid the foundation stone on Saturday, assured a delegation of industrialists that he would take up the matter with the minister concerned.

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The industrialists claimed misinformation was being spread about land allotment.

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“They are wrongly claiming to have allotment papers from Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC). It is false. No such papers have been shown,” said Rahul Ahuja, an industrialist from the area.

He claimed a 45-foot-wide road is marked on the official PSIEC map between plots C-215 and C-216.

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Another industrialist argued the road’s closure would severely affect access and movement in the area. “The itself says it is a road and not an allotted plot,” he added.

Later in the day, a delegation of industrialists met MLA Mundian, who assured them he would arrange a meeting with Industries Minister Aman Arora on Sunday to resolve the dispute.