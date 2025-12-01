Stone laid for indoor stadium at college

At SCD Government College, Ludhiana, the foundation stone for a new volleyball indoor stadium, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.6 crore, and synthetic tennis courts costing Rs 77 lakh, was laid by Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora.

Principal Prof (Dr) Gursharanjit Singh Sandhu, Prof Kulwant Singh, District Volleyball Association president Kapil Seth, general secretary Taran Bateja and District Sports Officer Kuldeep Chug were among those present.

Prof Sandhu expressed happiness and said Minister Sanjeev Arora was a distinguished alumnus of the college and it was due to his efforts and vision that the project had become possible.

He said the new indoor stadium and synthetic tennis courts would prove to be a golden opportunity for the youth and sportspersons of Punjab, enabling them to shape their future and bring glory to the state and the nation.