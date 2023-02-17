Stone laid for repair of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg

Ludhiana, February 16
Punjab Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the repair of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg (Pakhowal road) in Lalton village main chowk of Ludhiana district.
The road leads towards Sarabha, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.
The work on this 22.55-km stretch is expected to be completed in the next nine months at a cost of Rs 23.18 crore. He said several lives were lost in the road mishaps being reported daily on this stretch. He said the reconstruction of the road will facilitate the commuters in a smooth and hassle free journey and will minimise the mishaps. He also asked the contractual company to ensure use of quality material during the work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...