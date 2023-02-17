Stone laid for repair of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

Punjab Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the repair of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg (Pakhowal road) in Lalton village main chowk of Ludhiana district.

The road leads towards Sarabha, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

The work on this 22.55-km stretch is expected to be completed in the next nine months at a cost of Rs 23.18 crore. He said several lives were lost in the road mishaps being reported daily on this stretch. He said the reconstruction of the road will facilitate the commuters in a smooth and hassle free journey and will minimise the mishaps. He also asked the contractual company to ensure use of quality material during the work.