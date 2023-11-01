Stone laid for road projects

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 31

Residents of the region falling under the Amargarh Assembly segment see a ray of hope for implementation of their long-pending demand to construct Manvi-Saraud and LM Road-Matoi roads linking their villages with surrounding localities and highways, foundation stones for which were laid by Amargarh legislator, Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and Deputy Commissioner of Malerkotla Dr Pallavi today.

Residents had been waiting for the construction of these roads for more than a decade. They regretted that leaders of various political parties had been wooing voters before every election on the pretext of getting these roads, but actual projects have not seen light of the day till now.

Justifying grievances of the residents, MLA Gajjan Majra said the concerned officials had been advised to ensure that work on captioned roads should be started without further delay and completed as soon as possible.

“Knowing woes of residents of the region due to the poor condition of roads, we took up the issue with the concerned departments to get some roads constructed. This will go a long way in helping people travel comfortably and safely,” said Gajjan Majra.

DC Dr Pallavi claimed that the officials in the Public Works Department had been advised to ensure that both roads are constructed within the scheduled period and that work is done according to the standard norms.

