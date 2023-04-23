 Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

A damaged portion of the GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 22

The foundation stone for the much-awaited repair and recarpeting of GLADA’s 200 Feet Road was laid last month. However, the work has not yet started at the ground level, causing inconvenience to commuters and inviting mishaps due to the badly broken road.

Two-wheeler riders often remain at risk of losing balance while passing over deep potholes and loose gravel on the road stretch between the Jain temple chowk and LIG flats, Dugri.

Residents were hopeful that the damaged road would finally be recarpeted soon when MLAs from the Atam Nagar and Gill constituencies laid the foundation stone of the road project on March 27. A resident of Urban Estate, Dugri, Varinder Kumar, expressed disappointment that the road had been in a shambles for a long time, and there had been no relief from huge potholes and scattered gravel.

Flying plumes of dust due to the broken road portions had also been causing trouble for commuters and residents of nearby localities. The foundation stone had already been laid last month and GLADA should ensure that the road was recarpeted promptly so that commuters could finally heave a sigh of relief, he said.

The estimated cost for the road recarpeting work is around Rs 7.19 crore.

GLADA’s Executive Engineer, Sandeep Kumar, said the work order had already been allotted to a private firm whose tendering bid was successful. The firm had raised some queries regarding the design prepared for the road project and wanted to get samples of the road tested before commencing the recarpeting work. It was also responsible for maintaining the road for the next five years. Recently, the firm got samples collected from another agency in the presence of a Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) team, and once the sample testing reports come out, further steps would be taken to carry out the road work accordingly.

Two-wheeler riders at risk

Two-wheeler riders often remain at risk of losing balance while passing over deep potholes and loose gravel on the road stretch between the Jain temple chowk and LIG flats, Dugri. Flying plumes of dust due to the broken road portions had also been causing trouble for commuters and residents of nearby localities.

