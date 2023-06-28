Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

A team of civic body officials, led by MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, conducted a meeting with dairy owners at the Haibowal dairy complex.

He said the aim of the meeting was to spread awareness and warn dairy owners of strict action, if they still continue to dump cow dung into sewer lines or the Buddha Nullah. Further, the civic body had also started making announcements in the dairy complex wherein the dairy owners were being directed to stop dumping waste into the sewer lines or open spaces to avoid challan of Rs 5,000.

The MC has also issued challans of Rs 5,000 against 34 dairy owners, who were caught dumping cow dung into sewer lines in past three days.