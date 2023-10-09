Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 8

Bharti Kisan Union-Kadian (BKU) today told the AAP government in Punjab and PM Narendra Modi-led Central Government to stop politics in the name of the SYL Canal while asserting that the state did not have a drop of river water to spare and give to any other state.

Addressing the state committee meeting of the BKU here on Sunday, its president Harmeet Singh Kadian and others present in the meeting vowed to save the river waters of Punjab with all their might. In a word of caution to the state government as well as the Modi dispensation, he said if anybody even thought of giving river waters of Punjab to some other state, Punjabi farmers and people were prepared to make all kinds of sacrifices to safeguard and secure the river waters.

Kadian said paddy crop had started arriving in mandis and the AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, ought to fulfil its promise of ensuring hassle-free purchase and timely payment of the produce direct to bank accounts of the farmers.

Expressing concern over erratic power supply to the farm sector at present, the BKU chief said paddy harvesting being over, the farmers were busy with sowing of next seasonal crops but inadequate power supply was causing obstruction in the timely irrigation of crops. The government ought to take up with the power utility at the appropriate level to assure adequate and uninterrupted power supply to farmers.

Kadian also raised issues of scarcity of DAP fertilisers for sowing of wheat crop and spurious seeds of wheat selling in the market which needed stern action to save farmers from being cheated.

#Narendra Modi #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL