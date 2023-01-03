Stop using banned plastic items: Ludhiana MC officials to residents

Ludhiana, January 2
Extending New Year greetings to residents and the Municipal Corporation (MC) officials, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and officiating MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal appealed the public to support the authorities in promoting ‘Swachhta’ and stop the use of banned single-use plastic items.
In an initiative taken by officiating MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, a meeting of senior MC officials was organised on the first working day of the New Year in Nehru Planetarium near Rose Garden on Monday.
Joint Commissioners Ankur Mahindroo, Kulpreet Singh and Sonam Chaudhary; Zonal Commissioners Jasdev Sekhon and Neeraj Jain; Secretary TS Panchhi, among others were also present in the meeting.
Mayor Sandhu appreciated officials and asked them to further improve efficiency and facilitate the public at large.
