Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, members of the Ludhiana Rehri Phari Federation, along with the National Association of Street Vendors of India, raised voice against the violation of their rights. They demanded the implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 in the city. They said the government and its departments must stop violation of the livelihood rights of street vendors.

We are self-employed, not encroachers Street vendors are also human beings and have the right to live. We are self-employed and not encroachers. The government is responsible for our protection. Vendors should not be harassed. Members, Rehri Phari Federation

The federation president, Tiger Singh, said, “Street vendors are being harassed due to regular evictions and fines imposed by the police and the Municipal Corporation without rehabilitating them in vending zones. The MC has failed to set up vending zones as per the Act in the city.”

Vendors said even after eight years of the passage of the Act, there was no improvement in their security and employment. Rather the situation had become even worse, they added.

“There are cases of gross administrative disobedience of the provisions of the Act and the scheme,” they said.

They said, “Vending zones should be set up as soon as possible. All vendors approved by the town vending committee should be given a place in the zones. The list of all vendors should be shared by the MC with the police so that they do not face any harassment.”