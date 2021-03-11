Stop wasting public money on sub judice project, says PAC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) for the Sutlej and Mattewara forest met here today at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar to evaluate the surprise announcement of the mega textile park, adjoining the Mattewara forest and the Sutlej, by the Secretary of Union Ministry of textiles.

The meeting was attended by Col CM Lakhanpal of Sangharsh, Kapil Dev of Council of Engineers, Ranjodh Singh of Ramgarhia Educational Trust, Jaskirat Singh of Naroa Punjab Manch, Kuldip Singh Khaira of Vigilant Citizens Forum, Gurpreet Singh of Urban Green Ludhiana, Dr VP Mishra, Gagnish Khurana and Manoj Kumar.

Members of the PAC said: “It is surprising that the Central Government has announced a mega textile park at the same location where the previous state government had acquired land in the name of modern industrial park at a time when the NGT has already formed a committee under the District Magistrate, Ludhiana, comprising representatives of GLADA, Forest department and PPCB to ascertain whether this land is part of the Sutlej flood plain or not.”

Kapil Dev, who is also the main petitioner in the NGT case, said: “GLADA is wasting public funds in organising events in the name of mega textile park for the site when the fact of the matter is that the case on the suitability of this site for industrial purpose is still sub judice in the National Green Tribunal.”