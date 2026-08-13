Stories of livers, believers: Donors feted at organ donation summit in Ludhiana

The Liver Transplant and Organ Donation Awareness Summit, organised by NGO Ajooni Lifeline Welfare Society, filled up a hall with stories of sacrifice and survival, becoming a moving testament to the power of love and courage. A mother who gave a part of herself to save her son, a wife who became her husband’s lifeline, daughters who were the strength for their parents, each narrative carried the same heartbeat of hope. As donors and recipients with their families came together, the message was clear, organ donation is not just a medical act, it is a gift of life, a bridge between despair and second chances.

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The programme brought together more than 140 participants, including liver donors, liver transplant recipients, children who successfully underwent liver transplantation and their families, healthcare professionals and social workers.

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The programme provided a platform for donors and transplant recipients to come together and share their experiences. One of the most inspiring aspects of the event was the participation of children who had successfully undergone liver transplantation.

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“My mother gave me life more than once. Her love is inside me, helping me grow every day,” said five-year-old Priyansh from Madhya Pradesh, whose mother gave him a part of her liver to treat a genetic defect.

“Giving a part of my liver to my father was not a sacrifice but an act of love. If my courage could give him another chance at life, then that courage was worth everything,” said Jasmeen, a donor.

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Recipient Honey from Amritsar said his wife didn’t just give him a part of her liver; she gave him back his life. “The courage and love of my wife Manpreet are the reason I am looking forward to tomorrow,” said Honey.

Ashish and Anjali Talla from Jammu proved that the bond between brother and sister endures everything after Anjali donated a part of her liver to her brother.

The stories conveyed a powerful message, transplantation does not mean that life stops; it marks the beginning of a new chapter. With appropriate medical care, medication adherence, follow-up and a healthy lifestyle, transplant recipients can return to productive, meaningful and fulfilling lives.

The team from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital’s (DMC&H) liver transplant unit gave an important insight into the issue. Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota, chief liver transplant surgeon, DMC&H delivered the keynote address, emphasising that transplantation should not be considered the end of treatment, but rather the beginning of a new phase of life.

He motivated transplant recipients to look beyond the identity of being a “patient” and recognise themselves as healthy individuals who can work, contribute to their families and communities, pursue their interests and live a normal, meaningful and productive life.

Dr PL Gautam, head, critical care, explained how behind every successful deceased-donor transplant was a donor family that has made an extraordinary contribution to society during one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Dr Sangam Papneja, associate consultant, discussed donor recovery, long-term health, follow-up and the importance of appropriate medical evaluation before donation.

A major highlight of the programme was the special recognition of nearly 20 living liver donors who had donated a part of their liver to their family members. Ajooni Lifeline Welfare Society honoured these donors with acknowledgement certificates, recognising their selfless and courageous contribution towards giving their loved ones a second chance at life.

A central message of the event was that one deceased organ donor could potentially help multiple patients. Depending on medical suitability and circumstances, organs and tissues from a single donor may provide life-saving or life-enhancing transplants to several recipients.

Speaking about the objective of the campaign, Vishnu Sharma of Ajooni Lifeline Welfare Society said that their goal was to create a sustained change in public perception about organ donation. “Your one decision can bring a new morning into another family’s life. Let us strengthen the movement for organ donation and take the message of life donation to every home.”

Another major outcome of the programme was the organ donation pledge drive, during which more than 50 participants came forward to pledge their organs.