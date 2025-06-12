Storms damage cowsheds, aid sought

Office-bearers of the Radhey Krishan Gaushala Kaind in Ludhiana district have sought intervention of the higher authorities, including Governor and Chief Minister, in drawing the attention of the administration towards the damage of the cowsheds during the recent storms.

Regional leaders, including elected representatives and functionaries in the civil administration, have shown inability to do anything as far as compensation was concerned as the code of conduct had been implemented on account of the byelection.

The management committee led by chairman Deepak Sharma regretted that none of the government officials in the Animal Husbandry Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Department had bothered to visit the gaushala to assess the losses caused due to high velocity winds over a fortnight ago.

“Having failed to draw attention of the administration and elected representatives, we have started work on the construction of the sheds, which are estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh,” said Deepak Sharma, adding that the management was finding it hard to make temporary arrangements for protection of over 350 cows from extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the management committee has urged Governor and Chief Minister to come to the rescue of the cows and impress upon the authorities concerned to provide compensation for the losses incurred due to the natural calamity.

Congress MLA Simranjit Bains said he had already taken up the issue with PCCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who would soon visit the venue and announce a grant from his quota. “We visited the site and have decided to contribute liberally for completion of sheds in addition to a grant to be announced by Warring,” said Bains.