STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

The problem of overflowing sewers might occur in some areas as the MC is going to shut its 48 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Jamalpur for four days to link the main input sewer line with the newly-constructed 225 MLD STP at the same site.

‘Input sewer line to be shifted to new plant’

“In the course to make the newly-constructed 225 MLD STP at Jamalpur operational by December 31, the old 48 MLD STP at the site will remain shut for four days, starting from Sunday, i.e., December 18 to December 21, for shifting the main input sewer line from the old plant to the new plant,” an MC official said.

The MC has appealed to residents living in wards of Ludhiana East and Sahnewal constituency to not to get panicked as for the duration of four days, the STP will not pump out sewer waste and it would remain in the sewer lines.

MC Executive Engineer Parshotam Lal said residents living in low-lying areas of wards number 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 24, 25 and adjoining areas might witness overflowing sewer lines, but they should not panic.

In case of any emergency, residents can contact concerned MC officials, including SDO Amritpal Singh (8146288822), Executive Engineer Parshotam Lal (9780039479) and Superintending Engineer Praveen Singla (9780039433).

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said civic body teams will remain in the field to tackle the issue and residents should not panic.

Dr Aggarwal said the newly-constructed Jamalpur STP was part of the Rs 650 crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah. It has to be made operational by December 31.

Executive Engineer Parshotam Lal said the MC might also have to curtail (cut short) water supply hours in the afternoon, if the load on sewer lines increases during the process.

He said: “Water is supplied from 5 am to 9 am, 12 noon till 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm.

If required, water might only be supplied during morning and evening hours.”