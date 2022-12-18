 STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents : The Tribune India

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Plant to be closed from today; Ludhiana East, Sahnewal segments to be hit

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

The newly constructed STP building at Jamalpur. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

The problem of overflowing sewers might occur in some areas as the MC is going to shut its 48 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Jamalpur for four days to link the main input sewer line with the newly-constructed 225 MLD STP at the same site.

‘Input sewer line to be shifted to new plant’

“In the course to make the newly-constructed 225 MLD STP at Jamalpur operational by December 31, the old 48 MLD STP at the site will remain shut for four days, starting from Sunday, i.e., December 18 to December 21, for shifting the main input sewer line from the old plant to the new plant,” an MC official said.

The MC has appealed to residents living in wards of Ludhiana East and Sahnewal constituency to not to get panicked as for the duration of four days, the STP will not pump out sewer waste and it would remain in the sewer lines.

MC Executive Engineer Parshotam Lal said residents living in low-lying areas of wards number 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 24, 25 and adjoining areas might witness overflowing sewer lines, but they should not panic.

In case of any emergency, residents can contact concerned MC officials, including SDO Amritpal Singh (8146288822), Executive Engineer Parshotam Lal (9780039479) and Superintending Engineer Praveen Singla (9780039433).

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said civic body teams will remain in the field to tackle the issue and residents should not panic.

Dr Aggarwal said the newly-constructed Jamalpur STP was part of the Rs 650 crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah. It has to be made operational by December 31.

Executive Engineer Parshotam Lal said the MC might also have to curtail (cut short) water supply hours in the afternoon, if the load on sewer lines increases during the process.

He said: “Water is supplied from 5 am to 9 am, 12 noon till 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm.

If required, water might only be supplied during morning and evening hours.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

2
Brand Connect

[#Be Informed] Let's Keto Gummies South Africa Australia DARK TRUTH You Must See This

3
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

4
Ludhiana

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

5
Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, home to Malana cream, ‘chitta’ is the new favourite

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's last ride 'Thar' reaches home seven months after his murder

7
Science Technology

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

8
Science Technology

Seismic waves from marsquake detected, revealed possible past meteoroid impact

9
Sports

Ramiz Raja could be removed as PCB chief after Pakistan’s back-to-back Test defeats against visiting England: Sources

10
Nation

Crude rates down 40%, but no cut in fuel prices

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

Government ‘has shown the red card to many obstacles’ thwarting NE development: PM Modi

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places near Delhi Highway

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...

Messidona or Mbappele?

Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final

History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...


Cities

View All

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Hindu leader gets Rs 10 lakh ‘extortion’ call

Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Withdraw all cases registered against farmers: KMSC to govt

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

1,118 DLs suspended till Nov

Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of RSS farmer body’s protest march

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

CNG prices hiked by 95p

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees

Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Warring sounds MC poll bugle

Punjab’s ‘Jamtara’ cons US citizens, busted

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

2 snatchers held, cops return mobile to Norwegian cyclist

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

School celebrates annual sports day