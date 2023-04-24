Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 23

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has further extended its stray dog sterilisation programme till December 2023 as a number of stray canines still need to be sterilised in the city. Since the programme’s launch on February 25, 2015, the civic body has sterilised 83,630 stray dogs by the end of March 2023, as part of its multi-phased initiative.

However, despite the programme running for eight years, residents claimed to have seen no relief from dog bite cases and former MC councillors have questioned the effectiveness of the programme. It remains uncertain that how many stray dogs are yet to be sterilised in the city.

A resident of Ishar Nagar, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, has claimed that the population of stray dogs in their area has continued to increase even years after the launch of the MC’s stray dog sterilisation project.

Khaira said: “The situation has become so concerning that we are now afraid to send our children to nearby streets due to the risk of stray dog attacks. We don’t see any major impact of the MC’s project, which was intended to control the population of stray canines.”

Jaspal Singh Giaspura, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Ludhiana, and former opposition leader in the MC House, said the stray dog sterilisation programme has had no significant impact on the city so far. He said the ongoing sterilisation drive of the MC had failed to satisfy the people, and many dog bite cases were still being reported. Another SAD leader and former councillor expressed similar concerns, stating that despite raising the matter many times, no action had been taken to resolve the issue.

When the project was launched in 2015, the assigned firm was given the task to sterilise 25,000 dogs within two years in accordance with guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India. The Municipal Corporation (MC) had initially planned to carry out the sterilisation project ward-wise but due to complaints from various parts of the city, the plan to target each ward was not executed. In 2018, when the second phase of the project was set to begin, some residents and councillors demanded that the work be carried out ward-wise to effectively control the population of the stray dogs.

Baljinder Singh Bunty, a Congress leader and former councillor from Ward 68, claimed that the stray dog menace was still prevalent in areas of the ward. Sterilisation of stray dogs was not conducted with proper planning when it was launched. He, however, claimed that the impact of the programme was visible after the construction of the new MC’s animal birth control (ABC) centre at Haibowal in 2021. But dog bite cases are still being reported in the city. He emphasised that proper planning was necessary to run the programme.

According to information, stray dogs are sterilised at the MC’s ABC centre in Haibowal and then they are brought back to their original locations/streets. The ongoing sterilisation project was expected to be completed by March 2023. An official said now, the drive had been extended till December 2023.

Meanwhile, MC’s Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh could not be contacted for comments.