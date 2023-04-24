 Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents : The Tribune India

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Civic body has sterilised over 83K stray dogs in eight years, drive extended further till December this year

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

It remains uncertain that how many stray dogs are yet to be sterilised in the city. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 23

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has further extended its stray dog sterilisation programme till December 2023 as a number of stray canines still need to be sterilised in the city. Since the programme’s launch on February 25, 2015, the civic body has sterilised 83,630 stray dogs by the end of March 2023, as part of its multi-phased initiative.

However, despite the programme running for eight years, residents claimed to have seen no relief from dog bite cases and former MC councillors have questioned the effectiveness of the programme. It remains uncertain that how many stray dogs are yet to be sterilised in the city.

A resident of Ishar Nagar, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, has claimed that the population of stray dogs in their area has continued to increase even years after the launch of the MC’s stray dog sterilisation project.

Khaira said: “The situation has become so concerning that we are now afraid to send our children to nearby streets due to the risk of stray dog attacks. We don’t see any major impact of the MC’s project, which was intended to control the population of stray canines.”

Jaspal Singh Giaspura, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Ludhiana, and former opposition leader in the MC House, said the stray dog sterilisation programme has had no significant impact on the city so far. He said the ongoing sterilisation drive of the MC had failed to satisfy the people, and many dog bite cases were still being reported. Another SAD leader and former councillor expressed similar concerns, stating that despite raising the matter many times, no action had been taken to resolve the issue.

When the project was launched in 2015, the assigned firm was given the task to sterilise 25,000 dogs within two years in accordance with guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India. The Municipal Corporation (MC) had initially planned to carry out the sterilisation project ward-wise but due to complaints from various parts of the city, the plan to target each ward was not executed. In 2018, when the second phase of the project was set to begin, some residents and councillors demanded that the work be carried out ward-wise to effectively control the population of the stray dogs.

Baljinder Singh Bunty, a Congress leader and former councillor from Ward 68, claimed that the stray dog menace was still prevalent in areas of the ward. Sterilisation of stray dogs was not conducted with proper planning when it was launched. He, however, claimed that the impact of the programme was visible after the construction of the new MC’s animal birth control (ABC) centre at Haibowal in 2021. But dog bite cases are still being reported in the city. He emphasised that proper planning was necessary to run the programme.

According to information, stray dogs are sterilised at the MC’s ABC centre in Haibowal and then they are brought back to their original locations/streets. The ongoing sterilisation project was expected to be completed by March 2023. An official said now, the drive had been extended till December 2023.

Meanwhile, MC’s Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh could not be contacted for comments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

4
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Haryana

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

7
Science Technology

Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

8
J & K

Terror attack: Massive searches under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch to track terrorists

9
Nation

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

10
Diaspora

Bodies of two missing Indian students recovered from US lake

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Top News

Cornered Amritpal surrenders, arrested

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Woman held for strangling husband to death in Jagraon