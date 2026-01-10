Stray dog menace continues to plague Malerkotla residents

Stray dog menace continues to put Malerkotla residents at risk even as the local administration cautioned personnel at all civic bodies against ignoring animal birth control rules.

After the Supreme Court pulled up the local bodies department for its failure to implement animal birth control rules, municipal authorities at Malerkotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh claimed to have enhanced proactive measures to check canines in their respective areas. However, these claims are yet to be visible on ground.

Locals allege the administration has “failed” to control the increasing population of stray dogs in almost all localities.

According to them, packs of stray dogs can be seen at busy markets, public places such as railway stations and bus stops, residential colonies, streets, roads and even educational institutes.

The dogs living near “Hadda Roris” are considered the most ferocious and offensive. Hadda Roris are compounds designated to skin dead animals.

The locals urged the administration and the authorities concerned to take appropriate action to control the stray dog population.

Although the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state government to find a solution to this problem long ago, officials concerned are yet to take effective action in this direction.

In the past few years, there have been increasing incidents of stray dog attacks on schoolchildren and commuters. Some of these attacks have also resulted in death or serious injuries.

Residents of the town and surrounding localities urged the authorities to act proactively to protect the people and livestock.

Though the issue has been raised with the administration multiple times, locals say their pleas have gone unheard.

Residents alleged packs of stray dogs loitering in the area have made it “almost impossible” for them to roam around alone during early mornings and late evenings.

Senior functionaries of the Municipal Council and veterinary hospitals were earlier directed to take remedial attempts to protect life and property of residents from drifter animals, but nothing concrete was done.

Veterinary hospital authorities had also shown their helplessness earlier in the matter and maintained that shifting of animals from their natural environment was not permitted under the law.

Chander Parkash Wadhwa, Executive Officer of Malerkotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh sub-divisions, acknowledged the issue. He said extra efforts were being made to check population of dogs in the region.

“After instructions from Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke, we have strengthened arrangements for sterilisation of dogs in the district. We recently sterilised 550 dogs,” said Wadhwa.

Wadhwa added that a fully equipped operation theatre had been established at Malerkotla, where stray dogs brought from different localities were sterilised according to the prescribed protocol.