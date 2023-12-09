Stray dog menace troubles residents, MC turns blind eye

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 8

The residents of the town and surrounding areas continue to be harried by the menace of stray dogs. As the local administration has failed to address the problem, the population of stray animals, including dogs and cows, continues to rise.

Stray dogs can be spotted in different areas, including Jandali Road, Dehliz Road, Railway Road, Thana Road, Jawahar Nagar, Bajrang Akhara Area, Amarpura Mohalla , Guru Nanak Pura, Jagera Road and Grain Market. Having suffered for a long time, the town’s residents are demanding action to contain the rising canine population.

Although the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the state government to find a solution to this problem, the civic body officials of the region have failed to do the needful to check the proliferation of stray dogs.

With no concrete measure taken, it is observed that elderly persons, schoolchildren and commuters, fall prey to stray dogs in most cases. The residents have urged the authorities to act proactively to protect people and their livestock. Multiple incidents have been reported in which commuters were injured due to the sudden appearance of canines on roads. The more aggressive stray dogs have injured children and calves in the past.

Though the problem has been raised a number of times with the administration, the people’s pleas have gone unheard. City residents say packs of stray dogs have made it almost impossible for them to roam around alone during early mornings and late evenings.

Senior functionaries at the municipal council and veterinary hospitals were earlier directed to take remedial attempts to protect life and property of residents from strays, but nothing concrete was done in this direction.

The veterinary hospital authorities had earlier expressed their helplessness in the matter, maintaining that moving any animal from its natural environment was not permitted by law.

Acknowledging the observations made by the Tribune, Ahmedgarh Civil Hospital SMO Rajesh Garg said on an average, five-seven victims of dog-bite visited the government healthcare centre everyday. The actual figures of dog-bite could be higher as private clinics and hospitals are not obliged to disclose or submit any report on the number of dog-bite cases being treated in their facility on a daily basis.

#Mandi