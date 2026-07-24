Stray dogs maul 8 goats, 15 chickens to death in Machhiwara

The stray dog menace continues to terrorise the district as canines mauled eight goats and 15 chickens to death on Thursday at Ramgarh village in Machhiwara.

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According to the owner of the livestock, they were valued around Rs 1.2 lakh. He said the incident rendered him unemployed.

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Surjit Kaur told mediapersons that she and her husband rear goats and sell milk to earn livelihood.

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“We had gone to attend a function in the village and found the mesh door of the shed where livestock was kept found broken when he returned,” added Kaur.

Kulwant Singh, sarpanch, said the menace of stray dogs had been prevailing for long time and villagers were living under fear. Authorities need to take immediate steps or these stray dogs may target villagers. Farmers, who remain in the fields, would be under threat, he added.

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The villagers said that government should compensate the couple who lost their only source of livelihood.

Recently, an 80-year-old former sarpanch was mauled to death by stray dogs at Pabbian village in Jagraon.