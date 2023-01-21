Street vendors protest MC, police 'atrocities'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 20

On the occasion of Vendors’ Day, members of the Ludhiana Rehri Phari Federation staged protests outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Ferozepur Road and MC Commissioner’s office at Zone D in Sarabha Nagar. The vendors were protesting against the alleged atrocities committed by the Municipal Corporation and the police against the street vendors. The members of the federation blamed the Municipal Corporation for failing to set up vending zones even after the passage of eight years of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

The protesting vendors said they were being harassed due to regular evictions and fines by the corporation and the police, without rehabilitating them in the vending zones and without any notice, in violation of the Act.

Tiger Singh, president of the federation, said the government must issue certificates of vending to all street vendors and ensure action to stop their harassment. Town vending committee meetings should be held on a timely basis and ensure the implementation of the Act in a right manner. The vending zones should be created at the earliest, he added.