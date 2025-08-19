DT
Home / Ludhiana / Street violence in Ludhiana: Cars smashed, stones hurled over drug trade allegations; 12 booked

Street violence in Ludhiana: Cars smashed, stones hurled over drug trade allegations; 12 booked

The clash allegedly broke out after a group of locals accused some youths of selling drugs in the area
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:25 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
A video grab of the incident in Ludhiana.
A violent clash between two groups at Ambedkar Nagar in Ludhiana has gone viral on social media, with visuals showing youths armed with sticks, rods and sharp weapons vandalising cars and pelting stones.

According to residents, the confrontation broke out on Sunday night after locals accused some youths of selling drugs in the area. When confronted, the alleged drug peddlers returned, armed with sharp weapons, iron rods and sticks. They then attacked residents, leaving two youths injured. In the video, the attackers can be seen smashing parked cars and hurling stones. Some residents claimed that a bottle bomb was also thrown during the assault.

On receiving the information, Inspector Balwinder Singh of Model Town Police Station reached the spot along with his team and inspected the crime spot. Residents alleged that drug smugglers had been active in their area for a long time. They said that if anyone complained about them, they intimidated that person with death threats.

The Inspector denied the claims of a bottle bomb attack. “First, one group stopped and beat youths near Krishna temple. Later, the other group retaliated. There have been reports of vandalism, stone pelting and damage to vehicles,” he said.

The police have registered a case against about a dozen people based on one party’s complaint, while the other group has also submitted a complaint. “The matter is under investigation. If drug smuggling is found to be involved, strict action will follow,” the Inspector added.

