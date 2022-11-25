Streetlights on this stretch await power connection

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 24

The newly installed streetlights on a stretch between Cheema Chowk and Bharat Nagar Chowk on the city’s main link road are yet to be made functional causing a lot of inconvenience to the public.

Moreover, none of the streetlights is functional on the link road stretch outside Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had installed new streetlights on the road nearly a month ago. Now, the Municipal Corporation had to get a power supply connection from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to make these street lights functional.

A shopkeeper at the scooter market near the bus stand said the old streetlights usually remained off for a long time. Also, the recently installed lights are yet to be made functional. “There is a dire need to make the streetlights functional on this busy road. It is even difficult for pedestrians to cross the main road at night in absence of proper lighting”, he said.

NHAI’s Project Director KL Sachdeva said the MC was earlier operating the streetlights on Link Road. Now, NHAI has installed new street lights on this road.

Executive Engineer Manjitinder Singh said the civic body had started the process to get the power supply connection from the PSPCL for the streetlights on the stretch between Cheema Chowk and Bharat Nagar Chowk.