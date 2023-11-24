Strengthen crime detection mechanism to crack cases fast: CP to police officials

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 23

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, after joining here today conducted a first one-to-one meeting with all senior officials, including JCPs, Deputy CPs, ADCPs, Assistant CPs and SHOs (heads) of all 28 police stations and in-charges of 33 police posts of the Police Commissionerate.

The top cop directed the officials to discharge their duties honestly and in good spirit. He pressed for congenial environment at police stations and all other offices so that the Commissionerate could present a unique style of policing. He showed a tough stance against corruption.

Chahal issued directions to strengthen the crime detection mechanism so that every crime could be solved in a minimum-possible time. He asked senior officials to strengthen coordination with SHOs and besides taking feedback about ongoing crime investigations, they should also guide juniors for speedy probe and detection of crimes.

The CP also asked the officials to expedite pace of service delivery, besides providing timely resolution to all pending cases.

He directed them to undertake all measures to ensure complete preservation of peace and security of all residents. He asked the SHOs to improve communication with the public so that they gather good amount of information about bad and good elements of their areas.

A senior police official who attended the meeting said: “The Commissioner of Police was concerned about the possession of illegal weapons by criminal elements and he asked senior officials and SHOs to bust all networks of illegal weapon supply and put such elements behind the bars. He also pressed upon the need to end the network of cricket bookies and gamblers, if any, operating in the city. He also showed a tough stance against the network of gangsters.”