'Strengthen drug regulatory system'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

The Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD), an NGO, has taken serious notice of death of 66 children in Gambia after reportedly using the cough syrup produced by Sonipat-based pharmaceutical firm ‘Maiden’.

There are reports coming in that several discrepancies have been found earlier too in the products made by this company. How such a company was allowed to export the medicine is a big question. This amounts to complete failure on the part of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said Dr S S Soodan, president of IDPD.

“It is a well-known fact that there are several companies producing substandard or even spurious drugs being sold in the market. We demand strengthening of the regulatory mechanism,” said Arun Mitra, senior vice president of IDPD.