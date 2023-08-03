Strengthen outreach to farmers via ICT tools: PAU VC to scientists

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 2

PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has called upon the scientists to strengthen their outreach to farmers through ICT tools.

“Go to fields personally, get feedback and address farmers’ issues personally or through local newspapers, PAU’s website, WhatsApp groups, Facebook or YouTube channel daily or at least weekly,” he added.

He gave these directions to the scientists during the monthly review meeting of the Research and Extension Council of the PAU today.

The VC inquired about the challenges being faced in the present scenario and progress made after adoption of the PAU’s recommendations. He also discussed the incidence of pink bollworm and whitefly in cotton, status of direct-seeded rice in the state, adoption of short-duration rice varieties, incidence of fall armyworm in maize, promotion of water saving technologies and dragon fruit, and problems of dairy farmers.

He said, “In case farmers need any help or advice, they should contact PAU scientists or experts located at the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) or Farm Advisory Service Centres (FASCs) for timely guidance.”

AS Dhatt, Director of Research and GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, also attended the meeting.

#Facebook #WhatsApp #Youtube