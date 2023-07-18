Strengthen sewer system in low-lying areas, officials told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 17

To provide relief to residents of Dhoka Mohalla and other low-lying areas from waterlogging, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi conducted a meeting with Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and other officials on Monday.

During the meeting, directions were issued to the officials concerned to strengthen the sewer system in low-lying areas, including Dhoka Mohalla and Dharampura and to install new sewer lines with more capacity in the low-lying areas situated around the Buddha Nullah, wherever required. For this, the civic body would be conducting a survey of the sewer lines in the low-lying areas.

The MLA Prashar said steps were also being taken to stop the backflow of the nullah to Dhoka Mohalla and other low-lying areas. The officials have been directed to come up with a solution so that the backflow of the drain does not affect Dhoka Mohalla and other nearby low-lying areas, even if the level of the nullah increases in the future.

The legislator said no stones would be left unturned to bring relief to residents staying in the low-lying areas and strict directions had been issued to the civic body officials concerned regarding the same.

The MLA and the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said the low-lying areas alongside the Buddha Nullah got affected after the level of the drain rose due to excessive flow of water from upstream areas.

The officials said civic body teams were regularly working to clean sewer lines and silt from affected areas around the nullah. Fogging was also done to save residents from vector-borne diseases.