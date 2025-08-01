Stressed due to studies, college girl ends her life

An 18-year-old student, identified as Bhavna, died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in the Kitchlu Nagar area here on Thursday morning.

The victim was studying in BA at a private college. Her father was into property business. On Thursday morning, when her parents went to work and brother went to gym, she was alone at home. They said she made a noose of her dupatta and ended her life during their absence.

The incident came to light, when the deceased’s mother, who works as a cook, reached home and was shocked to see her hanging body. She raised the alarm after which residents informed the police.

SHO, PAU police station, Harshveer Singh, said as per the statement of the kin, the girl was stressed due to her studies. Suspecting no foul play, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194, BNS.