Stretch to remain closed again for ROB, RUB work

Ludhiana, April 22
Amid ongoing construction work of a rail overbridge and rail underbridge on Pakhowal Road, the stretch between the Hero Bakery chowk and the railway lines on Pakhowal Road will be closed for traffic for nearly one month again.
MC’s executive engineer Balwinder Singh said the contractor would carry out the construction work for the ROB and RUB, necessitating the closure of the road stretch. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes.
