Strict vigil, timely intervention key in stroke cases: Neurosurgeon

A city-based doctor underscored the importance of early recognition of neurological symptoms and prompt emergency medical evaluation in stroke cases.

Fortis Hospital neurosurgery director Dr Vishnu Gupta said, “In an ischemic stroke, every minute of delay can result in the loss of brain tissue, increasing the risk of long-term disability or death. Recognising the symptoms and reaching a stroke-ready hospital immediately can make a significant difference to treatment options and outcomes. The FAST warning signs—face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call for emergency medical help—should be widely understood. People should not wait for symptoms to improve or attempt to manage them at home. Timely evaluation and appropriate intervention, including clot-dissolving medication and mechanical thrombectomy in eligible patients, can restore blood flow and improve the chances of recovery.”

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Doctors reiterated the importance of public awareness, rapid emergency response and access to specialised stroke care.

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The doctors stressed a case at the Fortis Hospital, where a 44-year-old man who had suffered acute ischemic stroke and was diagnosed with blood clots in both lungs was saved. The patient had arrived at the hospital approximately three hours after the onset of symptoms, including altered awareness, vomiting and sudden severe weakness. He was administered clot-dissolving medication, followed by a mechanical thrombectomy—a minimally invasive procedure to remove any clot obstructing blood flow to the brain.

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