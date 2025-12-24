Stricter implementation: Traffic police issued 3.07L challans this year

Taking strict action against traffic rule offenders, the traffic police have issued over 3.07 lakh challans this year. The figure is much higher than the previous year as in 2024, 1.70 lakh challans were issued. Police officials believe that this year, the traffic police acted tough against violators and levied penalty as and when required.

Interestingly, the violation of wrong parking (over 48,000) constitute the maximum challans in this year’s figure followed by helmetless driving (over 40,000), disobeying traffic signal (over 40,000), wrong side driving (around 40,000), overspeeding, unauthorised number plate, without seat belt, triple riding, without driving licence, etc.

Notably this year, over 31,000 challans of overspeeding and 4,200 of drunk driving were issued by the police. Despite strict action, violations continue to increase. Even many accidents occurred due to overspeeding and drunken driving, costing precious lives.

ACP (Traffic) Jatin Bansal said the traffic police had carried out targeted campaigns through which special drives targeting specific violations were carried out and due to the same, number of challans this year had surpassed three lakhs. In the coming year as well, the police would continue the special drive to ensure that people follow rules and drive safely on roads.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the Ludhiana police had been taking many initiatives for community welfare and safety for residents. Even the police control room was also strengthened technologically to make best possible use for better policing.