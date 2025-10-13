Stricter regulation needed to protect spirit of Diwali

Govt must monitor large cash transactions

Gambling during Diwali, is an ancient cultural and religious belief that it brings good fortune and prosperity for the year ahead. Though considered a traditional form of festivity, it has increasingly become a source of financial distress and social problems. While small-scale, friendly games may add to the festive spirit, the growing trend of high-stakes gambling leads to addiction, debt and family disputes. Many individuals, lured by the hope of quick wealth, end up losing their savings and falling into financial instability. Moreover, unregulated gambling often gives rise to illegal practices, affecting not just individuals but society at large. Therefore, stricter regulations are essential to curb these negative outcomes. The government could introduce limits on gambling and monitor large cash transactions. Community programmes and legal frameworks must work together to ensure that Diwali celebrations remain joyful rather than ruinous. By enforcing sensible restrictions, the spirit of the festival can be preserved without exposing people to severe financial and emotional harm.

Novin Christopher

Spread awareness on addiction

Diwali is a time when people receive bonuses and have savings. Unregulated gambling can lead to a rapid loss of these funds, pushing individuals into crippling debt with loan sharks or high-interest loans. The financial loss doesn’t affect just the individual. It can devastate entire families, leading to an inability to pay for children’s education, housing or basic necessities. The ‘festival of lights’ can turn into a period of financial darkness for many households. Gambling can be highly addictive. The festive environment, combined with peer pressure and the misconception that it’s a ‘lucky’ time, can trigger or exacerbate gambling addiction. This leads to anxiety, depression and in severe cases, suicide. Financial stress and the secrecy associated with gambling losses are a major source of family arguments, breakdown of trust and can escalate into domestic violence. Unregulated gambling often funds or is controlled by organised crime. Stricter regulation would help sever this link, making communities safer and ensuring that money does not flow into illicit activities. Governments can and should strictly regulate and tax commercial establishments (online and offline) that offer gambling during Diwali, ensuring strict checks to prevent minors from participating. Mandatory limits on bets and losses to prevent financial ruin. Prominent displays about the risks of addiction and resources for help are required.

Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Implement age restrictions

Gambling during Diwali should be regulated more strictly to curb financial harm and social consequences. The festive season often sees a surge in gambling activities, which can lead to financial distress, debt and mental health issues for many individuals. Stricter regulations can help mitigate these risks by imposing age restrictions, setting spending limits and promoting responsible gaming practices. Additionally, public awareness campaigns can educate people about the risks of excessive gambling, while support services can provide assistance to those struggling. Effective regulation can strike a balance between individual freedom and social responsibility, protecting vulnerable individuals and promoting a safer environment for all. By regulating gambling more strictly, the government can help ensure that Diwali remains a joyous and festive occasion, rather than a source of financial stress and hardship. This approach can promote a more responsible and enjoyable celebration.

Jaspreet Kaur

Impose limits on betting

As Diwali lights glow across the nation, a different spark often catches fire — the lure of gambling. What begins as friendly fun can soon spiral into financial losses and strained relationships, dimming the true spirit of the festival. To curb such harm, gambling during Diwali should be more strictly regulated. Authorities must impose limits on betting, monitor online gaming platforms and promote responsible play through public campaigns. Educational institutions and the media can play a vital role in spreading awareness that real prosperity is earned through effort, not chance. By combining regulation with education, society can celebrate Diwali as a festival of light, not loss. Let this season remind us that the brightest glow comes not from the roll of a dice, but from wisdom, harmony and shared happiness.

Manpreet Kaur

Betting with real money problematic

It is believed that during the night of Diwali, goddess Parvati enjoyed playing dice with her husband Shiva and declared that whoever plays dice on this day will be blessed with abundance and prosperity. Therefore, unlike gambling at other times of the year, playing cards during Diwali is considered an auspicious activity, attracting good fortune and joy. However, Hindu scriptures, including the Rigveda, explicitly mention gambling as a vice, causing negative effects on the family life of the gambler, stating that his wife is left forlorn and his mother mourns. Living in harmony with Dharma, which encompasses moral and ethical duty is a cornerstone of Hinduism. Gambling, driven by greed and chance, can disrupt inner balance and deviate one from their righteous path. Some texts consider gambling as akin to theft, which is a crime. Gambling laws vary in India by state, and Diwali doesn’t exempt you from these laws. While gambling is a part of Diwali traditions, with many playing card games ‘Teen Patti’ and ‘Rummy’, betting with real money can be problematic. If caught gambling illegally, you might face fines, imprisonment or both.

RS Sembhi

Adopt balanced approach

The practice of gambling during Diwali is a contentious issue, rooted in tradition, yet fraught with potential dangers. While some view it as a harmless cultural custom and social activity to celebrate the festival of lights, critics argue that the lack of strict regulation can lead to significant financial harm for individuals and families. The debate centres on balancing cultural freedom with public welfare. Proponents for stricter regulation suggest it’s necessary to curb financial harm like debt and bankruptcy, as well as mitigate negative social consequences such as addiction and domestic problems. Opponents fear overly stringent rules would criminalise a long-standing tradition. A balanced approach might involve clearer legal frameworks, limits on stakes and increased public awareness about responsible gambling.

Ishmeet Singh

Promote responsible celebrations

Gambling during Diwali frequently results in impulsive losses and family disputes, so stricter regulation is required. First, the government should require licensed platforms for all gambling activity over the holiday season. This would improve transparency, reduce unlawful betting and allow authorities to impose spending limits on participants. Second, there should be awareness programmes that highlight the dangers of gambling, particularly its effects on personal finances and mental health. Media, schools and local communities can collaborate to promote responsible celebration and prevent excessive wagering. By combining legal regulation and public awareness, we can preserve Diwali’s celebratory spirit while reducing financial harm and safeguarding families from the harmful social repercussions of uncontrolled gambling.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Support those suffering from addiction

Diwali, the festival of lights, is meant to spread joy, unity and positivity — not the darkness of gambling and financial loss. Unfortunately, many people turn this sacred celebration into a time of betting and risky games. To preserve the true spirit of Diwali, it’s important to take meaningful steps to reduce gambling and promote responsible celebration. Housing societies, gurdwaras and clubs can take the lead by setting a firm ‘no gambling’ pledge, creating spaces for fun, cultural and family-based activities. Community games, talent shows, diya-making competitions and charity drives can replace gambling with creative and positive engagement. Educating people about the financial, social and emotional harm caused by gambling can help prevent impulsive habits. Families, too, play a vital role by teaching children the true spiritual meaning of Diwali — victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and wisdom over greed. Public awareness campaigns and helpline numbers should be widely shared to support those suffering from gambling addiction. Schools and colleges can organise awareness rallies, plays or seminars to guide youth toward mindful celebrations. The government can also take strong steps by banning gambling advertisements, enforcing strict penalties on illegal betting and launching nationwide awareness campaigns during festive seasons. It can collaborate with NGOs and media to spread messages about the dangers of gambling and offer rehabilitation programmes for those affected. Finally, it’s important to remind everyone that luck-based games bring short-term thrill but long-term regret. Real happiness in Diwali comes not from chance, but from love, light and togetherness. Let’s make this Diwali shine with values, compassion and responsibility — celebrating the victory of goodness, not gambling.

Harman Preet

Target regulation on commercial entities

Gambling, especially in the form of card games (like Teen Patti) is deeply woven into the Diwali tradition for many. It is linked to the legend of Lord Shiva and Parvati playing dice, and is considered auspicious and a form of social bonding. For many families and friends, these games are a harmless form of entertainment, a way to connect and a festive ritual. Over-regulation could be seen as an intrusion into cultural and personal freedoms. So a blanket ban is incredibly difficult to enforce, especially when the activity moves into private homes. It could simply drive the practice further underground, making it harder to monitor and increasing the influence of illegal operators. Strict enforcement would place a significant burden on law enforcement agencies, diverting resources from more serious crimes. Government should launch targeted campaigns before and during Diwali focusing on promoting the idea of ‘playing for fun’ with a pre-determined, small budget. Educating the public on the signs of gambling addiction and providing helpline numbers and resources for support. Encourage communities and families to focus on other Diwali traditions that don’t involve monetary risk, such as larger community feasts, cultural programmes, gift exchanges, and decoration competitions. The most prudent path is targeted, smarter regulation focused on commercial entities, combined with a strong public approach centred on awareness and harm reduction. This strategy respects cultural traditions, while actively working to protect citizens from the potential downsides, ensuring that Diwali remains a joyous and prosperous festival for all, not a source of financial distress and family strife.

Farzana Khan

Put curbs on online gambling platforms

Diwali is a festival of joy, light, and unity, but these days many people gamble on the occasion, which sometimes disrupts the peace and financial condition of their homes. Many homes have been destroyed by gambling. The government should impose strict rules on gambling during Diwali. If festivals are celebrated with joy and togetherness, it is very good for the society. People who are stuck in a gambling addiction should seek help from family and friends and show them the right path. Diwali is a festival of happiness, we should not gamble on this day. There should be strictest action against raids on gambling places and fines imposed on those involved. The government should make people more aware through schools and social media. People lose by gambling, then fall into debt and then commit suicide. This has destroyed many homes. Earlier, people used to gamble together and now they play on online apps. This creates greed in us and then we get addicted to playing again and again. Many people’s bank accounts are empty due to online gambling apps. If we all come together and give up this habit, Diwali will truly be one of joy and light.

Prabhjot Kaur

Gambling is harmful, must be stopped

We should not gamble. Gambling is not a good habit, and we should stop those who gamble. If we gamble, what will be the impact on the coming generation? Gambling harms us. We should stop gambling as a social consequence and we should stop people with stricter regulations. Some people gamble after Diwali or on the day of Diwali. We should stop this. Gambling in the festive atmosphere of Diwali can go beyond friendly games, in which large sums of money are often at stake. This can quickly turn into financial ruin for individuals and families, especially with the rise of online gaming platforms that make it easy to gamble on a large scale. Gambling on Diwali can lead to serious financial troubles. While some indulge in casual card games, others lose huge sums of money, leading to debt and even bankruptcy.

Anmol Singh

Has become serious social issue

Gambling during Diwali is often considered a part of tradition, symbolising luck and prosperity. Many families and friends gather to play cards or bet small amounts of money, believing it brings good fortune for the coming year. However, in recent years, this harmless-looking activity has taken a more dangerous turn. With the growing influence of online gambling platforms and betting apps, people are now spending huge sums of money, sometimes leading to financial loss, debt and even addiction. What once was a light-hearted celebration has, in some cases, turned into a serious social issue. Therefore, gambling during Diwali should be regulated more strictly to prevent financial harm and protect individuals from exploitation. The government should enforce rules that limit monetary betting and monitor online platforms more effectively. Awareness campaigns must also educate people about the risks of compulsive gambling. Festivals should promote joy, togetherness, and light—not loss, greed, or regret.

Veerpal Kaur

Responsible celebration important

Diwali is a festival of light, joy, and togetherness — not of financial loss or addiction. Unfortunately, gambling during this time has become a social norm for many, often leading to financial distress, family disputes and even moral decline. Strict regulation is essential to curb these negative effects. Awareness campaigns and legal restrictions can discourage excessive betting. People must understand that celebrating Diwali through sharing happiness and charity brings far greater satisfaction than gambling. Responsible celebration preserves the true essence of Diwali — spreading light in others’ lives, not darkness caused by greed.

Harneet Kaur

Punish those involved in illegal gambling

Gambling during Diwali has become a common tradition for many people, but it often leads to serious financial and social problems. What starts as fun and entertainment can easily turn into addiction and debt. Many families suffer because of money lost in gambling, creating tension and conflict. Strict regulations are necessary to control this practice. The government should set clear rules to limit large-scale betting and punish illegal gambling activities. Awareness campaigns can also help people understand the risks involved. Festivals like Diwali are meant to bring joy, togetherness, and positivity—not greed or loss. By enforcing better laws and encouraging responsible celebration, society can protect both individuals and families from financial harm. A regulated and mindful approach will help keep the festive spirit alive while ensuring social harmony.

Navneet Singh

Celebrate values, not vanity

Diwali, the festival of light and prosperity, carries an old tradition of gambling, said to bring luck and fortune. However, what once symbolised festivity has now become a cause of financial and social harm. With the rise of online betting and illegal casinos, many people lose their savings, leading to family conflicts, stress, and even crime. While playing cards for fun may seem harmless, addiction and greed often take over. To prevent such losses, stricter regulations are needed. Authorities must monitor online platforms, limit high-stake gambling, and raise awareness about responsible play. Community programmes and schools can also educate people about its risks. The real spirit of Diwali lies not in gambling but in spreading light, harmony, and happiness. Let us celebrate values, not vanity and ensure the festival remains a symbol of hope, not harm.

Sonampreet Singh

Gambling must be regulated

No unregulated gambling should be allowed during Diwali. Most players lose money in gambling, while only a few people earn. For those who lose money means loss of hard-earned wealth, especially for the family rather than for that particular individual who gambles. Some individuals are habitual gamblers and they lose money all the time. For other people, who wish to gamble during Diwali or other such days, gambling must be regulated. There will not be much effect on the family if they lose some money. Such restrictions will surely mean less financial loss and other social consequences, particularly for the individual and other members of the family. Therefore, during the coming Diwali, gambling must be regulated, especially for the safety of the family in particular. This will also mean no loss of money by the player and this will also mean saving the person from gambling.

Gautam Dev

Spread knowledge instead of punishing

Every Diwali, while lights and laughter fill our homes, another side of the festival is gambling which quietly harms many families. What is often seen as a harmless tradition or a sign of good luck has, for some, turned into financial loss, addiction, and emotional distress. It is time we recognise that festive joy should not come at the cost of people’s well-being. Along with stricter monitoring of gambling activities, the government and media should focus on educating the public. Awareness campaigns and advertisements during festive seasons can remind people to celebrate responsibly, just as we promote firecracker safety or eco-friendly celebrations. By spreading knowledge instead of punishment alone, we can help ensure Diwali remains a festival of light, not loss.

Avleen Kaur

Permit only small, recreational games

Gambling during Diwali is often considered a sign of good luck and a way to celebrate prosperity. However, in recent times, it has gone far beyond harmless fun and has turned into a source of financial and social problems. Many people lose large amounts of money, fall into debt, or develop gambling addictions. This not only affects their mental health but also disturbs family relationships and peace at home. Strict regulations are therefore necessary to control such practices. The government should permit only small, recreational games within limited amounts and take action against large-scale or illegal betting. Public awareness campaigns can also help people understand the risks involved. Diwali is a festival meant to bring happiness and light, not stress and financial loss.

Japleen kaur

Govt should provide free counselling

Gambling is like a disease which harms a person in every way. During Diwali, we should curb this problem through some strict actions. We should make a team which takes action against gambling by charging a fine on those who are doing it. We should also study the core reason why people gamble. The authorities concerned should solve the core problem of gambling by addressing its root causes. A person gambles because of a financially weak condition. Sometimes people gamble because of their greed. We should try to solve their financial problems, as well as help them strengthen their mental state through free counselling. We must teach them how gambling can destroy a life. Make a helpline number on which people can call when they feel any kind of problem that might push them towards a wrong path. Government should take this responsibility. Government should also launch some mental development activities from time to time which encourage people to feel positive and stress-free. Because stress also pushes a person towards wrong directions.

Prabhjot Kaur

Implement licencing requirements

During Diwali, gambling is often perceived as a traditional practice associated with prosperity and celebration. However, this activity increasingly results in significant financial losses, indebtedness and familial discord. Unregulated gambling also contributes to illegal monetary transactions and fosters addictive behaviour, particularly among younger individuals. In order to safeguard public welfare while respecting cultural traditions, there is a pressing need for stricter regulatory measures. Implementing licencing requirements, imposing limits on betting amounts, and promoting awareness campaigns can effectively mitigate financial and social harm. Ensuring responsible participation will allow Diwali to continue as a festival of light, joy, and communal harmony, rather than a source of economic strain and social disruption.

Jagjit Singh

Police should increase vigilance

Greater enforcement should be implemented to mitigate the financial losses and social consequences of gambling during Diwali. Although gambling is traditionally considered auspicious, it is illegal and can lead to financial ruin for individuals and families. Given the growing prevalence of gambling, police should closely monitor the situation and impose higher fines so that people can celebrate Diwali peacefully from the comfort of their homes.

Jatinder Kaur

Govt must update Public Gambling Act

Gambling during Diwali can be a fun family activity, while nurturing at the same time. However, it’s important to be cautious. It’s best enjoyed with family and close friends, and only during the festival. So, this tradition could be enjoyed, but in limits, otherwise regular gambling especially with strangers, can lead to a big problem. In fact, they will become accustomed to the thrill of the game, and slowly, their mind-set will degenerate into one that is purely opportunistic. Since ‘betting and gambling’ is a state subject, governments must modernise the outdated Public Gambling Act of 1867. It clearly demands more than seasonal police raids and penalties needed to curb high-stakes illegal betting circuit that flourishes annually. Furthermore, a debate on a comprehensive regulatory framework (distinguishing for fun social play with low stakes from criminal gambling) could be initiated to generate state revenue and bring this pervasive shadow activity into the sunlight of public accountability.

Jasleen Kaur